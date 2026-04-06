Fernandez served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Fernandez was likely a popular free-agent addition in fantasy leagues following his MLB debut March 31, when he homered twice in a win over the Tigers. Since then, the 22-year-old has gone 1-for-12; however, he should stick around with the team and could see more opportunities after first baseman Carlos Santana (groin) was removed from Sunday's contest. Fernandez has appeared in five games (four starts) since his call-up, twice at first base and once each at third, shortstop and DH.