Diamondbacks' Josh Prince: Signs with Arizona
Prince agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.
Prince recently played for the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, and hasn't been employed by a major-league organization since the 2015 season when he was with Detroit's Double-A team. The 29-year-old hit .205 with a .594 OPS during 40 games with the Erie SeaWolves that season, and will likely begin the 2018 campaign at the same level. During his career, Prince has appeared in eight big-league games, all coming with the Brewers in 2013.
