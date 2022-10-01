Rojas went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-4 loss to the Giants.

This was Rojas' first multi-hit effort since Sept. 11. The 28-year-old had a rough month, going 15-for-74 (.203), which cost him some playing time in combination with sloppy defense. He's been more good than bad in 2022 overall, logging a .264/.345/.376 slash line with eight home runs, 51 RBI, 64 runs scored and 21 steals in 120 games.