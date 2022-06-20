Rojas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Twins.

Rojas got aboard with a single in the sixth inning, stole second and scored on a Buddy Kennedy grand slam. While he's gone 3-for-20 (.150) with six strikeouts in his last five games, Rojas has added two of his five steals this season in that span. The versatile 27-year-old has a .254/.329/.388 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 21 runs scored, four doubles and a triple. He's primarily played at third base lately, taking on an everyday role.