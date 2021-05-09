Rojas went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Arizona's 4-2 loss to the Mets on Saturday.
The Diamondbacks were quiet offensively Saturday, but Rojas produced another multi-hit game. He is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak in which he is batting .452 with four home runs, six RBI and nine runs. In contrast, he started the season 2-for-31. The 27-year-old is slashing .277/.355/.506 in 93 plate appearances.
