Rojas (hand) was available off the bench if needed for Tuesday's game, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks did not use Rojas in their 8-6 win over the Royals. The infielder took infield and batting practice ahead of Tuesday's series finale with Kansas City, but manager Torey Lovullo preferred to "stay away" from using Rojas if possible. With a scheduled day off Wednesday, Rojas will get another 24 hours of healing in before the series opener against the Dodgers on Thursday.