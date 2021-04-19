Rojas started at second base, batted leadoff and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional RBI in Sunday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Rojas went deep on starter Paolo Espino as the first batter of the game and added and added a two-run single later. The two hits matched his season total entering Sunday's contest. This is the version of Rojas that showed up in spring training, and the one the Diamondbacks were missing through the first three weeks of the regular season. He had been a lineup regular through the first portion of the season, playing both shortstop and second base, but lost the everyday role after starting 2-for-27. With Tim Locastro (finger) sidelined, the Diamondbacks need someone to hit leadoff. That could be Rojas if he continues to hit.