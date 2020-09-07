Rojas will start at second base and will bat leadoff Sunday against the Giants.

Though he didn't start in the Diamondbacks' first game following his Sept. 1 callup, Rojas has now entered the lineup in Arizona's subsequent six contests, either at second base or as the team's designated hitter. He's only gone 3-for-17 with no extra-base hits and a stolen base since his promotion, but Rojas should continue to get plenty of run in September for a 15-26 Diamondbacks squad that has no visions of competing for a playoff spot.