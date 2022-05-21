Rojas went 3-for-5 with three home runs, four RBI and a strikeout in Friday's 10-6 win over the Cubs.

Rojas failed to record an extra-base hit in his first 13 games of the season, but he experienced a power surge at Wrigley Field on Friday. The 27-year-old has crossed the plate in five of the last six games and has gone 7-for-19 with three homers, seven runs, six RBI and a steal during that time.