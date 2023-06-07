Rojas went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Nationals.

Rojas scored a run after a bunt single, knocked in a run on sacrifice fly and gave the Diamondbacks a cushion with a two-run single in the seventh inning. He'd gone through a rough patch, batting .114 over 12 games, but he's now hit safely in three straight (5-for-11). Arizona manager Torey Lovullo noted a change in Rojas' aggressiveness at the plate that began Sunday, per Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. "He's just a great, heady player," Lovullo said. "Part of his game is to just be a thorn in the side of the opposition and that charges him up. He ended up doing it again today." Over the last two games, Rojas has bunt singles in each, reached base five times over eight plate appearances and knocked in four runs.