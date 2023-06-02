Rojas is not in the starting lineup Friday versus Atlanta.
Rojas will take a seat after he went 0-for-10 with two walks, a run scored and four strikeouts while starting all three games in the Diamondbacks' series with the Rockies. Emmanuel Rivera will draw the start at third base and bat sixth in the series opener with Atlanta.
