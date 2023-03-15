Rojas (legs) will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's Cactus League split-squad game against the Giants.

Rojas has been dealing with some tightness in both of his legs and hasn't played in a spring game since March 8, but the Diamondbacks' decision to hold him out of action looks to have been mostly precautionary. The 28-year-old has moved between third base and second base over his first eight spring games, perhaps signaling that the Diamondbacks envision him filling more a utility role in 2023.