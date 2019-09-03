Rojas went 4-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 14-7 win over the Padres.

Rojas had hit a skid, going hitless over five games, but has responded with a five-game hitting streak. He's 8-for-19 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI during the streak.

More News
Our Latest Stories