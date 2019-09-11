Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Day off Wednesday
Rojas will sit Wednesday against the Mets.
Rojas hits the bench after starting 11 straight games, a stretch in which he recorded a strong .308/.400/.538 slash line. Tim Locastro gets the nod in left field.
