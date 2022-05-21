Rojas left Saturday's game against the Cubs with a left hand contusion.
Adding insult to injury, the bruise occured when Rojas was struck in the hand by a pitch that he swung at and struck out on, but he's at least escaped without a serious injury. He may need some time off to wait for his swelling and soreness to subside, but it appears that he's avoided the longer absence which would come with a fracture. Yonny Hernandez replaced him and could see some extra playing time if Rojas winds up being forced to sit for a few days.
