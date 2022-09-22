Rojas was held out of Wednesday's start because he's slipped defensively, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The lefty-hitting Rojas is usually a lineup staple against right-handed starters -- Dustin May was on the mound for the Dodgers -- but he was replaced at third base by Emmanuel Rivera, a right-handed batter. Rojas failed to convert three chances during an ugly eighth inning Tuesday, when the Dodgers plated five runs in a 6-5 Arizona loss. "I told him he has to work out here pregame, he's got to get back to the basic fundamentals and develop that feeling and flow and a confidence in picking up ground balls," manager Torey Lovullo said. Infield coach Tony Perezchica is working with Rojas on the infielder's technique. Rojas is tied at 32nd out of 36 qualified third basemen with a minus-7 outs above average.