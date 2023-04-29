Rojas went 1-for-3 with three RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Rojas pinch hit for shortstop Nick Ahmed in the seventh inning and remained in the game to play third base. He knocked in a run on a fielder's choice before delivering two more runs on a double in the ninth. The hit snapped an 0-for-15 run for Rojas, who is up to 14 RBI and three steals through 22 games. With right-hander Noah Davis on the hill for Colorado on Saturday, expect Rojas back in the starting lineup and leading off for the Diamondbacks.