Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 11-5 loss to the Padres.

Rojas manned right field for the first time in a week, as the Diamondbacks juggled the lineup while Ketel Marte works his way back from a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old's started 10 of the last 11 contests and could get regular at-bats for the team with the worst record in the majors. There should be no reason that veterans like Josh Reddick or Asdrubal Cabrera take at-bats from Rojas, who's already accumulated a career high in plate appearances this season.