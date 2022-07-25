Rojas went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

Rojas had gone eight games without a multi-hit effort, batting .154 (4-for-26) during that slump. All three of his hits Sunday were singles, including one that generated a run in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old is slashing .275/.347/.406 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 36 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 262 plate appearances, and it appears he's retained a starting role at third base even with his recent downturn at the plate.