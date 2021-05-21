Rojas started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with a double in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Rojas spelled Nick Ahmed at shortstop and could see more consistent action in the infield going forward. He had been filling in at right field, making five straight starts there while Kole Calhoun (hamstring) is sidelined. That was before the Diamondbacks purchased the contract of Josh Reddick, the veteran right fielder who hooked on Arizona in April, then hit .304/.365/.478 in 11 games for Triple-A Reno. There's a glaring need at second base since Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring) hit the injured list, and Rojas could be the primary fill-in there when not subbing at shortstop.