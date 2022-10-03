Rojas went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Rojas collected six hits in three games in this weekend series versus the Giants. He added four RBI, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. He slumped in September, but he could finish the year strong with a small burst of offense in the final week. The versatile 28-year-old has maintained a .268/.348/.383 slash line with eight home runs, 54 RBI, 65 runs scored, 22 stolen bases and 24 doubles through 122 contests this season.