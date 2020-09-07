Rojas started at second base for a resting Ketel Marte and went 0-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Rojas' sacrifice fly plated the Diamondbacks' second run, his first RBI of the season. He's started five straight games: three at designated hitter and two at second base. In six appearances overall, Rojas is 3-for-18 with one RBI and one stolen base.