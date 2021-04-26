Rojas went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the 7-0 win Sunday over the Braves.

Rojas started in right field in game two of Sunday's double header with the Braves. The utility man knocked in Nick Ahmed on a double in the first inning, then again on a single in the sixth inning. Rojas often comes off the bench, but has started three of the last four games. He is batting .191 in 56 plate appearances.