Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk in Monday's 5-2 win over Oakland.
Rojas extended a hit streak to five consecutive games following a brutal 4-for-35 (.114) stretch from April 23 to May 10. Hitting enough has never been a knock on Rojas, so his bat should keep in the lineup most days. It was his work in the field in 2022 that eventually cost him playing time, but Rojas has shown improvement this season with eight outs above average at third base. At this point, he remains on the strongside of a platoon at the hot corner.
