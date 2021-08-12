Rojas entered Wednesday's game in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter then finished up in right field. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Rojas was reinstated off the 10-day injured list Tuesday, started at second base that night, then was held out of the starting lineup Wednesday. Arizona's primary right fielder, Kole Calhoun, injured his hamstring in the second inning, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo first had Pavin Smith cover for him before Rojas. While the injury will create more starting opportunities for Rojas, he is considered primarily a second baseman.