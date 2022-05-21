Rojas was removed from Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch on his left hand in the top of the first inning, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Rojas swung when he was hit by a pitch, so he struck out during his lone plate appearance Saturday and was replaced defensively in the bottom of the first. The severity of the 27-year-old's injury isn't yet clear, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. If Rojas misses additional time, Yonny Hernandez should see increased work at the hot corner.