Rojas went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Cubs.

Rojas' single in the fourth inning knocked in the winning run while also extending his on-base streak 13 games, every one since being activated off the injured list May 6. He later walked and stole his third base of the season. With Nick Ahmed (undisclosed) sidelined, there hasn't been a need for manager Torey Lovullo to juggle three infielders -- Rojas, Ahmed and Geraldo Perdomo -- among shortstop and third base.