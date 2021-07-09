Rojas went 2-for-5 in Thursday's 9-3 loss to Colorado.
Rojas entered the contest on a 1-for-22 run before adding hits in his first two plate appearances. He's been getting steady work -- starts in six of the last seven games at corner outfield and middle infield -- while batting at or near the top of the order. The Diamondbacks will continue to develop the 27-year-old, who is batting .251 over 84 games, but there's been some element of luck. Statcast estimates his expected batting average 23 points lower.