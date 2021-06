Rojas went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Rojas streaky season continues. The utility player entered the night batting .086 (3-for-35) over the previous 10 games. He's experienced vast stretches of peaks and valleys, batting .200 in April, .320 in May, and .152 thus far in June.