Rojas entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner and played right field after Kole Calhoun (hamstring) was removed from a 5-1 win over the Padres.

Calhoun came up lame after stealing third base and was pulled from the game. With Pavin Smith already in the game at first base, the Diamondbacks opted for the multi-positional Rojas as a replacement. Calhoun will have an MRI on Wednesday and presumably will miss that night's game at least. Manager Torey Lovullo has a few options in right field should Calhoun require a stay on the injured list. Smith tops the list followed by Rojas and Josh VanMeter.