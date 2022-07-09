Rojas went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

Rojas did all he could from the top of the order. He hit a solo shot in the first inning, knocked in a run with a sacrifice bunt in the fourth and added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the ninth. He continues to hit well in July -- the 28-year-old has gone 11-for-24 (.458) with two steals, five RBI, eight runs and six doubles in his last eight contests. For the season, the infielder has a .275/.343/.423 slash line with five homers, 23 RBI, 33 runs scored and seven steals through 53 games. His place in Arizona's lineup is fairly secure, as he hits leadoff versus righties and in the bottom half of the order versus southpaws.