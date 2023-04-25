Rojas did not start or play in Monday's 5-4 win over Kansas City.
Rojas was given a rest day after starting 15 consecutive games. Geraldo Perdomo took his spot atop the order, while Evan Longoria slotted in at the hot corner.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: In against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Collects another three-hit game•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Slots in against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Logs three-hit game in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Produces run in loss•