Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Rojas heads to the bench for the first time since May 10, ending a stretch of 21 consecutive starts for the 26-year-old. After a wretched start to the season, Rojas began to turn things around at the plate in late April and has since established himself as an everyday player. Though he'll be sitting with southpaw David Peterson on the mound, the lefty-hitting Rojas should still find himself in the lineup more often than not against both lefties and righties.