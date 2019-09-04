Rojas went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Padres.

Rojas, who has collected six hits in the last two games, told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he's finally feeling comfortable at the plate, three weeks into his MLB tenure. "I'm seeing pitches well, I'm staying in the zone a lot better, not swinging at pitches out of the zone like I was early when I first came up," Rojas said. "I do feel better, but I couldn't say why that is." The Arizona native has hit safely in six straight games, going 10-for-22 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs and six RBI.