Rojas is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Rojas hasn't been a platoon player since his return, and in fact he has some reverse splits so far this year, but he will sit Saturday against lefty Austin Gomber. Jake Hager will man the hot corner for Arizona. After a three-hit game Friday, Rojas is now batting .260/.326/.385 with four homers and five stolen bases in 46 games this season.