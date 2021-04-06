site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Heads to bench Tuesday
Apr 6, 2021
Rojas is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game at Colorado.
Rojas is 1-for-16 with one run, two walks and four strikeouts through four games and will take a seat Tuesday. Eduardo Escobar will shift to the keystone while Asdrubal Cabrera receives the start at third base.
