Rojas went 0-for-4 in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Reds.
Rojas, who is filling in at shortstop for the injured Nick Ahmed (knee), had his batting average drop to .074 following the game. He opened the season as the primary leadoff hitter but was quickly dropped amid the hitting woes. If fantasy managers haven't benched him yet, news that Ahmed is expected to return this weekend should prompt that move.
