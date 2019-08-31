Rojas went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Rojas drilled his first major-league home run with a two-run shot off Casey Sadler in the seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4. Over 14 games, Rojas is batting .205/.295/.308 and should continue to see playing time against right-handed pitchers.