Rojas went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs scored in the 14-6 loss Saturday to the Rockies.

Rojas took Lucas Gilbreath deep to lead off the ninth inning. This was Rojas' third game in a row with a home run. He is heating up at the right time for a team that is dealing with many injuries. The 27-year-old struggled to start the season, but Rojas is batting .394 with four home runs, nine RBI and 11 runs over his last 11 games.