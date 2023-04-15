Rojas started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 in Friday's 5-1 loss to Miami.

Rojas was in the starting lineup for the second time this season against a lefty (Trevor Rogers). Kyle Lewis (illness) opened the season as the DH against southpaws, but he remains out, so manager Torey Lovullo opted for Rojas, who entered the contest with a .412 average and 1.006 OPS.

