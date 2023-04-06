Rojas is batting leadoff Thursday against the Dodgers.
Rojas has been in the leadoff spot in each one of his starts so far this season, though he's also been sitting regularly against lefties. He'll kick things off for the Diamondbacks on Thursday versus right-hander Dustin May.
