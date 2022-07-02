Rojas went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Rojas has posted multiple hits in three of his last four games, going 7-for-18 (.389) in that span. He was effective at keeping the line moving Friday, again serving in the leadoff role. The versatile 28-year-old is up to a .260/.326/.385 slash line with four home runs, 18 RBI, 27 runs scored, seven doubles and five stolen bases through 46 contests, and he's claimed a near-everyday role at third base with his solid hitting.