Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Knocks in three
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rojas went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Rojas missed three games with a bruised left hand but has started the last two contests. He's batted second in the order in both games, gathering four hits and a walk in eight plate appearances.
