Rojas was placed on the injured list with lower-back inflammation.

Rojas' placement on the IL cleared the way for Ketel Marte to be activated. The move ends Rojas' season after 70 plate appearances and a slash line of .180/.257/.180. There could be room for him on the roster as a super utility player in 2021, but a career .567 OPS mitigates the benefits of his versatility.

