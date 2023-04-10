Rojas went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Dodgers.

Rojas set the tone early for the Diamondbacks, leading off with a single, stealing second base then coming home on Pavin Smith's double. This was Rojas' third three-hit game, and he extended a hit streak to four. If his defense holds up, Rojas should continue as the strongside of a platoon at third base.