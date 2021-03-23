Rojas has hit well this spring, going 18-for-53 with three home runs and a .340/.397/.547 line.

Rojas went on a power tear in early March, swatting all three of his long balls in a two-game span. Nevertheless, he's remained impressive throughout Cactus League play and appears to be securing playing time for himself at second base -- a position that opened after the injury to Kole Calhoun (knee) that will likely shift Ketel Marte primarily to the outfield. If Rojas is able to carry this type of performance through to the regular season, he could continue to earn at-bats as a utility player even after Calhoun is able to return to the field.