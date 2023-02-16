Rojas will earn $2.575 million in 2023 after losing his arbitration hearing to the Diamondbacks, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rojas had filed at $2.9 million in what was his first year of arbitration eligibility as a Super 2 qualifier. The 28-year-old put up a .739 OPS with nine home runs and 23 stolen bases for the Diamondbacks last season. Most of his playing time in 2023 will probably come at third base, although he figures to bounce around and could get starts in the designated hitter spot, too.