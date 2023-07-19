Rojas (back) served as the designated hitter in a game at the Arizona Complex League on Tuesday. He went 1-for-3.

Rojas hadn't played since July 1, when Triple-A Reno placed him on the injured list with a lower back injury. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic that the infielder is "getting his swing back together," which sounds like the manager's primary concern is less about the back than the swing. Rojas was demoted to the minors June 19 after posting a .607 OPS for the Diamondbacks.