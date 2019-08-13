Rojas started in left field and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-6 win over the Rockies.

Rojas had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Monday and was immediately put to work. With David Peralta battling neck stiffness, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave the left-handed hitting Rojas an opportunity against Colorado right-hander Peter Lambert. The lightly regarded prospect has put up strong numbers at Triple-A this season and is an intriguing bat with defensive versatility.