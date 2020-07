Rojas made the active roster despite going hitless in summer camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Rojas' position versatility won out over struggles at the plate during camp, when he went 0-for-27 with four walks. He was marginally better in spring training, going 5-for-34. Rojas, who batted .217 in 138 at-bats for the Diamondbacks last season, plays the infield base positions and corner outfield spots.